Covid-19: Battle of taking Saturday Night Party to the fans

By website writer

It started as trial to kill boredom during the Covid-19 Lockdown. It has become something serious to look forward to every Friday and Saturday night.

The livestreaming beat battles are shutting down lockdown the lock down. Covid-19 is a social equalizer. Just so you know, Twitter is at its peak with hashtags praising the live performances from Djs.

Today Saturday is yet another epic show down. The Club Beatz showdown is on, just as is the NTV Saturday Dance Party. Like the twitter family has suggested, NBS TV, which has patented the game for a while now, might have to tighten their belts as the slot taking the party to fans’ living rooms just got tighter.

During the Lock Down the party is being taken to the living rooms of he fans (Photo: Courtesy)

The fans, most on the verge of nervous breakdown, will have reason to cheer at 8pm DJ Silverback and a host of artistes will be on the decks at the Club beer sponsored Club Beatz Home show this evening.

The online show aims at easing the lockdown stress will feature stars like Irene Ntale, Ykee Benda, A Pass. Martha Kay will have the herculean task of hyping the show.

Apass and Ykee Benda will be turning the roof down with a live performance for fans dueing the lock down. TGhe show will be streamed live on Instagram ( Photo. Courtesy)

“The show will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram through the @Club Beer handles. It will kick off at exactly 8:00 Pm and go on until late. We are looking forward to a real party where artistes will turn up the vibe and leave lasting memories with the fans who are thirsty for a party,” one of the organizers told The Kampala Sun.

On another front, NTV hasn’t taken the challenge lying down. They will be bringing the party to the living room in what is dubbed the Saturday Dance party. In the new format, DJ Baby Love and DJ Mark Rebel will be on the decks while Mr Mosh and Mc Esco will be on the decks.

Mr Mosh (left) will feature prominently at the Satueday Dance party?

It is no different from around the world. The biggest names in music are holding hours-long DJ battles on Instagram Live—and helping us connect.

Promoted like a heavyweight championship fight, these lockdown boredom-beaters have a simple premise: two rappers or producers go head-to-head on Instagram live, taking turns to play their biggest tracks. Fans in the comment section decide the winner.

Since the lockdown came into force, everyone from Coldplay’s Chris Martin to metal core band Code Orange has been livestreaming performances to keep fans’ morale up. Beat battles, however, with their unpredictable nature and interactive audiences, feel closer to the spontaneous nature of a great gig.

How this will all play out long-term is less clear. The beat battles capitalise on the fact that everyone – musicians and fans alike – is stuck indoors and bored stupid. Will the same be true when touring, club appearances and being able to see friends resume?