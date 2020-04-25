RDC Sakwa’s arrest divides opinion

By Paul Waiswa

The arrest and detention of Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Eric Sakwa continues to divide opinion.

Sakwa, 38, was arrested on Friday and sent to Kirinya prison in Jinja after he was paraded before court and charged with manslaughter.

The charge sheet reads that Sakwa, 38, between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully, caused the death of Charles Isanga.

Isanga fell victim to one of the curfew swoops where he was beaten. He later succumbed to his injuries prompting the family to refuse to bury him pending a government explanation and apology.

Sakwa, who since his posting in Jinja has been active ibn security swoops, claimed the victim succumbed to a blood clot after suffering from severe hypertension.

The charge sheet presented to Court on Friday as RDC Eric Sakwa was charged in Jinja (Photo: File)

“Our RDC is being witch-hunted by the mafia. He has frustrated many and grabbers who want to see the back of him. These are trumped up charges by wrong elements,” a one Masitula claimed

Others said Sakwa was over zealous in the manner he handled security matters; it was a matter of time before he paid for his tough ways. “Sakwa is a brute. He should be locked up for a long time,” a one Yazid Dhikusooka said.

Kizza Besigye, one of the victims of Sakwa’s high handedness tweeted: ” Jinja erupts in celebration after RDC Eric Sakwa is arrested, charged in court & sent to jail! Overzealous & brutal in enforcing his “master’s will” NOT serving Ugandans as by law established. Reminds me of very many before him, some on the run, in jail or dead! Time comes… ”

Sakwa is charged Bazimbyewa Bumali 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja.

The trio appeared before magistrate Ann Kobusingye, who remanded them to prison until May 13 when they will be produced in court.