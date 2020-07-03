Bobi congratulates TZ, asked to “sit down”

By Ahmad Muto

This week, Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli took to his social media to announce to citizens of his country that the World Bank has declared them a Middle Income country. He congratulated them for what he called a “historic achievement”.

He wrote: “Today, the World Bank has declared Tanzania Middle Income Country. In this regard, I congratulate all my compatriots for this historic achievement. We had envisaged to achieve this status by 2025, but with strong determination, this has been possible in 2020. GOD BLESS TANZANIA.”

Then People Power’s Bobi Wine saw it as a chance to bash the Uganda government arguing that it has made similar promises but keeps frustrating itself. He wrote: “I congratulate the people of Tanzania on this milestone. The leadership in Uganda has been promising middle income status, yet doing everything to hamper economic development through corruption and wrong priorities. Let us soldier on!”

That attracted a number of reactions, with a section of people bashing him and bringing his knowledge on the topic into question.

Ruhima Jonah wrote: “Hw I wish U explain how corruption has hampered development if at all u know development & it’s key drivers. Ignorant individuals like u were everywhere insulting & demeaning the President when he started Wealth creation campaigns to elevate our people from subsistence farming.” (sic).

Sharp Mugabe: “You say you love Uganda, you say you want to become president, but you do not have even an ounce of patriotism. Wakanda of a leader are you? Do you even know what it takes to get into the Middle-Income status?”

Atisa Sayuni: “You are part of the enemies of progress who keeps our youths idle instead of working, shouting useless slogans when for you, you own beaches, music bands, hardware shops, stored buildings…. Uganda would be far without people like you, lazy greedy opposition politicians.”

Masaba Vincent: “You are the first epitome of a middle income indicator, therefore do not blame the regime because you work n earn from the same regime. If you want to rally the masses to support u attain power, give them alternative policies but not just lamenting about the failures.”

@LoizMugabo338: “Do you even know what it requires a country to be considered as middle income country briefly can you lecture us how Uganda can improve its economy so as to achieve #MIC and pliz do not tell us about #OTT and #kyaligonza.”