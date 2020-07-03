Diamond claims his father is Ugandan

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz caused quite a buzz on social media when he took to Instagram to state that his father is Ugandan. The Jeje singer shared a video of Uganda’s dance sensation, The Triplets Ghetto kids.

He also made it a point to make reference to the two children he sired with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

He wrote: “UGANDA you know My Dad is from there and My two Kids are from there right…..? @ghettokids_tfug #AMABOKO @rayvanny.”

This left most of his followers in utter shock after years of knowing the singer is purely Tanzanian. However, he did not go into the details.

Diamond, and his father Abdul Juma lived apart for a big part of the singer’s life and only got to meet last year after two decades. He apologised and they have since had a good relationship.