Don Wanyama blocked and warned me – Kanyomozi

By Ahmad Muto

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president, Patrick Kanyomozi who is largely known on social media as a troll extraordinaire has claimed that the senior presidential press secretary, Don Wanyama has given him a stern warning. According to him, he was blocked first, and then given a phone that made him feel like his lungs were collapsing.

He tweeted: “Nze Don Wanyama blocked me & followed up with a phone call 2 warn me, I could feel him grabbing my neck thru the phone. Naye these days u block someone with no ka follow up action & they sulk for days, even gather relatives at a funeral home! In Nicaragua it is called okukabya akajanja.”

While some of his followers felt it was unfortunate, others called him out for being a troll who does not have a thick skin.

@Kaysafi1 replied: “Wano e Yugoslavia Yugoslavia it is called kwekubya mizimu!”

@Mpora_Moses: You just have no thick skin. You cannot take what you serve.

@Andsjeff: Welcome to the club Patrick.

@Kalyxmoses: I would love to see the trigger tweet.