Salvado and wife welcome third child

By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick Salvado’s family just got bigger. The man from Ombokolo welcomed a baby on Wednesday morning with wife Daphne Frankstock.

This comes after photos of him and a heavily pregnant Daphne made rounds on social media about a month ago.

Salvado broke the news on social media revealing his baby’s name – Alexander Idringi Dawa.

“His fans flooded his social media congratulating him on the new addition. My son Alexander Idringi Dawa, you have been born on the 1st of July, what a perfect timing young man, you will enjoy my salary properly … Welcome to the world and God bless your mother @frankstockd #ImAFather.” He tweeted. His fans and followers congratulated him in numbers.