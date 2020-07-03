See you after lockdown – Chameleone to first child, Ayla

By Ahmad Muto

A few weeks ago, photos of singer Jose Chameleone’s first child, Ayla Onsea Mayanja surfaced online after years of not even having an apostrophe in the press. Fast forward, on Tuesday, Chameleone took to Instagram to announce that his 18 year daughter with Dorotia has graduated. He has left a message promising to see her after the lock down.

“Congratulations and enjoy your Graduation day my daughter @ay.l.a keep shining. See you soon when we breakdown this Lockdown,” he wrote.

Dorotia is known as the force behind Chameleone’s breakthrough and music success. But they parted ways under unclear circumstances that saw her live with Ayla. It is said like her father, Ayla is a creative mind, she is into fashion and design.

However, her father has not yet revealed the details of her graduation and what she studied.

Chameleone’s fans and followers were equally excited about Ayla’s milestone and congratulated him.