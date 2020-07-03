Siima triggers social media

By Ahmad Muto

Former media personality Siima Sabiti, also known as Kanyindo, triggered social media on Thursday with a tweet about toxic work environment. She said she was coming out for the first time because she was triggered by a story she woke up to and felt compelled to scribble hers.

She wrote: “I woke up yesterday and came across an article detailing a toxic work environment and when I tell you I was triggered. I know that word is used so often these days, but some of the instances described in that article catapulted me back to a situation I found myself in, that I have not felt able to speak about publicly. Until now.”

In the long blog post, she concluded telling people to listen to their body, find their happy place, talk to someone, fight the gas lighting and explore options.

Her followers came in numbers to leave comments.

@Kalinaki wrote: “Thanks for having the courage to share this, Siima. Let me know if you need to drink some water or whether I should just mind my business.”

@SueNsibirwa: “This will help so many who are stuck in a similar situation. Cheii… glad you made it out alive.”

@kakatshozi: “Thank you for sharing! Thank you for the affirmations much as they were at times for you, they have helped many through bad days.”

@glorianakajubi: “I guess it is just my way of reminding you that not all that glitters is gold, and you never truly know what a person is going through…” Thank you.”