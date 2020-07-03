Sophie Gombya quits UMA presidency for politics

By Ahmad Muto

Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Sophie Gombya has through a letter announced her resignation from the position of the association’s president to join politics.

According to a letter that has been shared online, she stated that the decision is solely to enable her contest for the position of Woman councillor (LC 5) in Kampala.

It is in the association’s constitution that one is supposed to resign to practice politics.

“My untimely leaving would potentially create some difficulties, but I have confidence in the vice president UMA, singer Ykee Benda and our executive,” she wrote.

She adds that she will stay in the association for a month following this submission and is happy to help with the transition process. She has also asked the members to accept her apologies. She noted how her untimely departure from office would create difficulties.