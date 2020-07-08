Ronald Mayinja condemns Chamili’s behaviour

By Hussein Kiganda

Many artists seem to keep quiet when a fellow artist has offended the public, but this is not the case with Ronald Mayinja. He is not fine with artists beating up producers, presenters, deejays and destroying people’s property.

Appearing on one TV in the city, Ronald Mayinja said that beating up someone is an act of immaturity and of long ago and not worth doing in this “tweni tweni” era. He compared the act to a hot tempered fellow whose feet is stepped on and he cuts off the offender’s head.

“Beating people is wrong and is something of the old age. If you beat, you are like someone who is being stepped on and you decide to chop off the head of that person who has stepped on you. For Baur to show his dissatisfaction on the social media and ban the artist from his studio, he did it out of emotions, fear and anger. Let him first calm down and decide without anger. I do not blame him because he was offended…,” Ronald said.

The Mayanja family is at the top of the list for violent artistes in the music industry in Uganda. Weasel, Pallaso and Chameleon are always in the news here and there beating up producers, deejays, presenters, managers and destroying people’s property. A few weeks ago, Weasel destroyed a producer’s studio and a few days ago, Chameleon allegedly hit a one producer Baur, the one who recorded his song, Baliwa. Are these artists gods that they are untouchable?

Chameleon whose real name is Joseph Mayanja is a mayoral aspirant, in Kampala, who is not supposed to do these types of things if he needs the votes from the city. He still has to copy from his other friend, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine whose life is totally changed and has now proved to be fit for a presidential role.