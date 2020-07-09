Brian White moved to his home after hospital bills pile up

By Musa Ssemwanga

City socialite, Brian Kirumira also known as Brian White is still ill and currently on oxygen at his home in Buziga.

The socialite was admitted to Nakasero hospital weeks back after days of complaining about pain in the abdominal area.

Our source at his Buziga home tells us that bills at the hospital had piled up yet the socialite is said to have run bankrupt and is seeking the President’s bail out.

“He is currently receiving treatment at home as we await for a report from the United Kingdom where his blood samples were taken for testing.” Added the source.

For some months now, he has been a subject of public interest following his involvement in a sex scandal in which a number of girls accused him of rape.

The director of Public Prosecution picked interest in the matter a month ago following an interface with the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee.

The Parliament Committee members had earlier on called for the arrest of Brian White’s lawyer since the socialite had failed to turn up to respond to the allegations despite several letters summoning him to Parliament.

Celebrities visit and shower him with quick recovery messages on social media

Singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass posted on his face book page: I have never seen a brother in so much pain, guys please put my brother in your prayers because he is fighting for his life every minute.

And even if you want to judge him do that later.

I was humbled to be allowed to pay him a visit at his home, but he is in bad shape but strong at heart and I pray he stays that way and gets well. #PrayForBryanWhite

Alex Muhangi

The local comedian also took to his social media and posted a picture of Bryan White with a caption Get well soon brother.

A month ago, the local comedian also came out and defended the socialite that he deserves to be respected and appreciated despite the wrongs that he might have done because he also did lots of good things.

“We are Human & we are liable to mistakes, Mr Bryan White has done more good than harm to this Country, at least give him the credit. I am a proud ambassador to The Bryan White Foundation,” he said.