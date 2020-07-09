I connect with men more than women – Nina Rose

By Hussein Kiganda

“Opposite poles attract each other” is the best applicable phrase to Nina Rose. The Ekyoyooyo singer’s life seems to tell much about her life. From many corners, many say she is a men’s pet. All the time you find her, she is either standing with a man or happily laughing and smiling with them. Some people say men are her take-ons but it is not clear since she never shows any signs of relationship maturity. We only heard that she was dating Beenie Gunter, but this was not clear. Only her songs can narrate her bed sessions, you will hear the likes of gundi bubi omuliro, gwongereyo mundaddala and ekyoyooyo. Only clean minds can have another version of her songs, the likes of Bad Black have their own.

Appearing on a TV in the city, she revealed that she naturally connects to men more than to women and this is because she is free to them. She also highlighted that she has never been used by any man as many other women report.

“For me, I connect more to men than women. Most of the times, I hang out with men and it is natural. It is men who have made me into what I am and I respect them. I am happy that on my side, I have never got any situation that I have been harassed by them. I very much understand them. They have both good sides and bad sides but I learnt who they are and can freely mingle with them…,” she said.

It is very rare to have an antelope walk freely in a den and come out smiling. If it frequents the visits into the den and at one moment it takes long to come out, fellow antelopes will say its a meal served to the giants of the jungle. A few weeks ago, she was suspected to be pregnant because her belly had had a slight swelling. On the same TV, she clarified that she was not pregnant and to show this, she stood up for the viewers to see her flat and fashionable waist.

“No! I am not pregnant guys,” she stood up. “as you can see, my belly is flat…,” she said as she touched it.