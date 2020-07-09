Iryn Namubiru & Juliana are the only female G.O.A.Ts – Abryanz

By Ahmad Muto

City Fashion Entrepreneur, Brian Ahumuza, known in fashion circles as Abryanz has stated that singers Iryn Namubiru and Juliana Kanyomozi are the greatest Ugandan female artistes of all time.

In the now deleted tweet, he wrote: “@irynnamubiru & @JKanyomozi are the greatest Ugandan female artists of all time. Their legacy lives on.”

It is important to note that about twenty years ago, the two singers formed a duo they named IJ, the initials of their first names, only to fall out later.

Their careers have been decorated with numerous awards and nominations. But that said, this generation has also seen the rise of new talents that have made a mark, and their careers decorated. Sheebah Karungi is a MTV Africa Awards (MAMA) nominee, Spice Diana, Lydia Jazmine, Irene Ntale among other acts.

That pretty much must be the reason Abryanz