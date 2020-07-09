Leave my sick son out of your mouth – Don Zella tells Singer Big Eye

By Musa Ssemwanga

The socialite’s attack came on a Thursday morning and in a long face book post on her official page and it read:

“Dear Big Eye respect my son’s condition (banja sente zo mudembe) don’t ever use ma son as your go escape I do not talk to you, I have not talked to you in years and u have never given me any single shillings for ma son since he was born.”

The US based socialite accuses the singer of being an opportunist who is using her son’s critical condition for his own gains.

Two weeks back, she followed Bad Black’s script and also resurrected an issue of 2011, threatening to sue the NRM and President Museveni for sh270m.

Through his lawyer Jonathan Kiryoowa, Big Eye claimed that in the year 2011, he was part of Museveni’s campaign trail as a performing artiste and his ‘energetic’ performances partly contributed to the re-election of Museveni.

“It suffices to mention that our client ought to have been fairly and reasonably remunerated not only on contractual basis, but also on grounds of intellectual property law,” the notice to sue read.

“Bearing in mind that one of the ideologies of NRM is Economic Liberalism and the NRM has continuously been seen to respect individual and private rights, we hereby demand that you pay our client a sum of sh270m being the full settlement of the claims he has against you jointly or severally,” the notice continued.

Big Eye gave the party only 14 days as an ultimatum to decide on his payment or he will seek legal remedy.

Ever since the two broke up years back, the two have been calling each other names and exchanging words both on social media and in main stream media.

Years back, Don Zella made a shocking revelation, maintaining that singer Big Eye is not the real dad of their son Brighton.

She has always attacked and accused Big Eye of being just a sperm donor who has never rendered financial support her and the kid he claims to father.

On one occasion, she also shared a pic of the said son with Eddy Kenzo that was taken at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards before she dropped a bombshell that the Semyekozo singer is the ‘real’ father of her kid before baptizing him with Kenzo’s first name.

“Is the sugar enough or I should add more? Allow me to introduce to you my all stars the Musuuzas,” Zella shared on social media.