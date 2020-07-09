No one can beat me at my own place – Paddyman

By Hussein Kiganda

To producer Paddyman, one’s own home is supposed to have rules and regulations in order to protect one from unnecessary familiarity. He thinks that one should set principles on which his business runs and should keep them. The producer is known to be strict and he is not one who entertains unnecessary jokes and irrelevant talks in business. Work time is work time and joking time is another.

Appearing on a city TV, he said that he does not believe that someone can assault him from his own studio since many know his principles.

“No one can come to my own place and beat me up. How can some one come and slap you today, tomorrow and the other day and you still do not react? One has to set principles so that when a client comes to the studio, it is always business and each of you should respect one another. I do not blame either Baur or Chameleon. This has never happened to me, because I respect my clients and they respect me. Chameleon comes to my studio for business, but he does not show me such behaviour. Those two are brothers, they should first set aside anger and then sit down and settle their issues…,” he said.