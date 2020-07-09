Producer Baur files case against singer Jose Chameleone

On Tuesday July 7, 2020, Diggy Baur a talented producer behind several local hit songs appeared in a video narrating how Jose Chameleone stormed his studios and beat up the producer he found there.

However, news reaching us is that the Makindye based producer has filed a case against the Lord Mayor hopeful at Katwe Division Police Station on Ref: 09/07/07/2020.

The singer is being accused of assaulting and hurting a one Kalega Akram Aki a young producer and brother to Baur at the start of this week.

On Tuesday, Baur also showed off some of the wounds he sustained during the scuffle which he said would have been avoided if Chameleone had listened to his younger brother Weasel Manizo who tried to stop him from fighting.

The celebrated producer now vows to teach Chameleone a lesson. Baur, in another video, dared Chameleone to make a step again at his Sound Cava Records studios located in Luwafu and that only then shall he know who the Lord Mayor in Luwafu is.

‘Chameleone, you are a bad man. You beat up my boy because you wanted to show how bad you are, but make sure you do not return to my studio. I have suffered too much to make it without your help’.

You are very ill-mannered and yet you want to become a Lord Mayor, what shall a young kid learn from you? I dare you to come to Luwafu again, you will know who the Lord Mayor of Luwafu is.

Jose Chameleone’s Clarification

On his social media pages, the Lord Mayor hopeful distanced himself from whatever the said beating.

He posted:

From office of The mayor:

We strongly distance our self from derogatory statements that were recorded by a reknown producer Diggy Diggy Baur.

All the baseless information he put out to the public is mere propaganda aimed at frustrating Chameleone’s mayoral race.

We strongly ascertain it that the violence at Sabula Records was between a gang of violent youths and Sabula records workers. This gang did these atrocities in disguise as part of Chameleone’s team which is strongly not true.

The world can clearly see that the producer is delivering baseless information while drunk confirming that all is saying is on an influence of alcohol.

Mr. Jose Mayanja strongly condemns any acts of violence and advises all Ugandans to pay a deaf ear to these fabricated stories.