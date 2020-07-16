Big Trill opens up on depression, claims he almost quit music

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Big Trill has opened up on depression saying it almost sent him into abandoning his music career. However, something he did not expect happened and everything took a turn for the better.

He got signed by a Nigerian music label, for the first time his music video graced the MTV base screen, he flew to Nigeria where he developed his music skills that included production.

He wrote: “5 years ago when I was hella depressed and on the brink of quitting this music thing God sent me a Guardian to Help me Get through ..I got signed to Striker Ent and my whole life took a totally different direction..Got my first MTV Base Spin,Flew To Naija to enhance my Music skills, Got a state of the art studio and I slowly and surely started to believe again..”

Big Trill started off at rapper GNL’s Baboon Forest music label, then left and years later got signed by Striker entertainment where he recorded his smash hit, Parte after parte that he has failed to give a follow up. The pressure from his fans to release another hit must have him very uncomfortable and so, opening up about depression now just makes it timely.