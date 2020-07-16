Luzinda rocks daughter’s dress, branded coolest mum

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Desire Luzinda took to social media on Monday to share a photo wearing a rather brief dress. She noted in the caption that she was rocking her daughter, Michelle Kaddu’s dress because she wanted her to tag along, but was not interested. So she decided to wear her dress instead.

“Today Michelle badly wanted to go to the mall but I was not into it. So I wore her dress and walked out with my messy hair lazy day it was,” she captioned the photo.

Luzinda’s followers on social media were hyped by the revelation and showered her praises for being a gorgeous mother and having a great body while others took the chance to share their similar experiences with their mothers and daughters.

Tukahirwa Vastine: And she will be the happiest to see gorgeous Mom in her dress

Ritah Ritna Woo: U look more young and slim woman, continue being young and cute.

Allycia Allyson: My mom used to do so and whenever we reached where we were going and she does the opposite of what took us there, it could not take me a minute to tell her in public to undress my cloth.

Patra Valen: Wait amin my mum once did that n I even lost the morale of going was so mad.

Racheal Assimwe: That is why daughters are fun, u get to borrow & or so steal each others clothes & stuff.