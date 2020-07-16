Lynda Ddane attacked over dress code

By Ahmad Muto

Socialiite and media personality Lynda Ddane has received a thorough bashing online over her skimpy dress code. Ddane has been part of the night weekend television shows that took over immediately after the national lock down was affected months ago. With the attention came the pressure to want to impress at every turn. However, some people that have been following have become uncomfortable with her adventures with outfits and think she is becoming a disgrace to women. And should tone it down.

One @Sheiosmukiga chose to take the weight off her chest attracting mixed reactions.

She tweeted: “Not hate but ladies we need to respect our bodies as first priority if we deserve respect from our loved ones in return… Why put on such skimpy indecent attire on a national TV? For real ladies we need to check our dress code before appearing in public.”

Some people agreed with her suggestion while others felt she is doing the right thing, it is her choice and her body, therefore does not need to consult on what outfits to wear.

@BiryomumaishoB replied: No one has a right over another person’s dress code unless they are paying their dues. Everyone should dress the way they like, unless they feel uncomfortable, you should not. I mean, it is not your body she is disrespecting. Or is it?

@BlessedBarbara: Okay I see nothing really wrong with this given the show she is presenting assure me you expect her to show up in a gomesi.

@Josebyaru: Mwe u want to tell me @ztotto temumulaba oba those ladies at speak nga temubogelako..pliz let @lynda_ddanehttp://be.am me I enjoy.

@Bana256: This world would be more exciting if every one minded themselves. Rather it’s a cruel world where sinners judge other sinners for sinning differently. @MheNikky: Mi i see nothing wrong with her dress code since she does wat makes her happy not wat pipo think is best for her and i think u shud also take that …Do wat makes u happy not wat pipo think is best for u.