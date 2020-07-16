Tina Fierce, Kisti form sisterhood, accuse Sheilah of plagiarism

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality, Tina Fierce who has partly turned into a slay queen if her photos and social media antics are anything to go by has now teamed up with former TV host, Robin Kisti to troll socialite Sheilah Gashumba.

They ganged up to punch holes through a TV show that Sheilah is reportedly set to co-host with her boyfriend, God’s Plan. Now Tina Fierce and Kisti have hit out at the couple calling them out for their lack of content, and poorly replicating ideas that have been around for a long time.

Kisti claims the show is a pure job of copy and paste of her show, Kisti’s Lounge. Tina took the chance alongside Kisti to bash Sheilah telling her off for barking the entire time on social media telling people how they are set to have the biggest show on television yet their brains betrayed them by sending them to duplicate Kisti’s hustle.

Kisti joined the Tina-Sheilah feud after God’s Plan shared a photo of them on set on Instagram. She said her aim was to expose them for being sickening copycats that use social media to dupe people into believing they are as original as it gets.