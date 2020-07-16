Tiwa thanks Uganda, Nigeria savages song

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is excited, but must also be very disappointed. Being one of Africa’s most celebrated artistes, she released a new song titled Dangerous Love that has since become a hit in many countries – Uganda inclusive. She took to Twitter to thank Africa for appreciating her effort as it has been manifested on different platforms and countdowns across the continent.

She tweeted: “THANK YOU AFRICA. Top 10 in 16 countries already. #DangerousLove out on all your favourite streaming platforms.”

The sixteen countries are Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Kenya, Ghana, Gambia, Chad, Liberia, Senegal, Tanzania, Benin, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Cape Verde, Seychelles, DRC and Uganda where it is at number three.

However, the most prominent issue is that among the 16 countries she stated, Nigeria, her home country is not anywhere. And it has excited trolls that have taken to questioning why Nigeria has failed to appreciate the song.

@danforty commented: Who else is looking for Nigeria?

@JeremiahAkpieyi: Me oo this country too hard abeg.

@hexbeewhy: Omo. Nigerians no rate u at all atm oo.

@Oyeniranshock: How come Nigeria is not in the list ??? Competition too much ??? ….the song is great but why??

It is important to note that Nigeria has a bigger population than all the countries above, at over 200 million people and a much more serious music consumption culture. But why is it a flop there and big in Kampala and neighbouring countries?