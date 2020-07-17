Alex Muhangi seeks divine intervention to marry girlfriend

By Musa Ssemwanga

One of the most silent celebrity couples in Uganda is that of fabled comedian Alex Muhangi and radio personality Prim Asiimwe.

The two have overly expressed nothing like love in public like is fond of majority of the celebrity couples.

With this, the comedian seems to want to take it another step further. Talk of a scientific wedding or scientific kukyala of sorts.

Over the weekend, the comedian visited Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Light the World Church in Nansana for a special prayer.

Dressed in a maroon blazer and damaged jeans, the comedian was asked to close his eyes and pray for his new move in the relationship.

He also read from the holy book amidst cheers from the scientific congregation that also had fellow comedians and other locals.

Alex Muhangi and Prim have a child together, a daughter named Jehu Muhangi. They have been together for over five years.

I will not marry Prim soon – Muhangi

Comedian Alex Muhangi has money, but he does not intend to use it for a wedding. Muhangi 11 months ago revealed to a certain entertainment website in town that he will not marry his baby mama, Prim Asiimwe anytime soon.

Muhangi said he was still studying Prim. The two have been together since 2013 and they have one child together.

Sometime last year, there were reports that the two had split over cheating allegations on Muhangi’s part.