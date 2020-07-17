Halima Namakula is back like she never left

By Musa Ssemwanga

Back on the scene like she never left, Halima Namakula is here with new music as she drops the video for her latest song dubbed Ndikadiwa Nawe.

Halima, who says she is proudly 60 years old, has been a celebrated artist for several decades and is currently promoting her latest single, which heaps praise on a lover that has stood by her in several tough times of her long illustrious career.

At her lavish 60th birthday in January, she revealed that she was working on a couple of musical projects and that she would this time go soul and she was working on a collabo with Kenneth Mugabi that would come out before the end of January.

Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu features in the visuals that were directed by Aaronaire and apart from the exceptional colouring, Moses Matovu and Halima give us much to look at with their acting skills.

I can represent the elderly in parliament –Halima Namakula

Halima Namakula on Friday said she is more than capable of representing the elderly in Uganda’s parliament.

Halimah, who was speaking on Urban and Bukedde TV’s show Full Doze, stopped short of declaring her intentions to contest in the recently proposed parliamentary seats.

“Many people have asked me to contest, but I am yet to decide. I however believe that I am the right person to represent the elderly,” Halima said.

Uganda’s cabinet this week agreed to create a special interest group for the elderly, who will henceforth be represented by five members of parliament.