Kanyama’s dare Pastor Mondo…ask him to apologise

By Musa Ssemwanga

A while ago, social media was abuzz with a trending video of Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha of Empowerment Christian Centre Church International dissing and bashing all those that ‘waste’ their time in gyms working out.

“I have never seen a man with six-packs who is a billionaire. He is not there. They are just bodyguards for billionaires. They are all broke; they are all using boda bodas and taxis for transport. All their brains are in the chests,” Mondo said while appearing in a TV interview.

“Mondo has never helped any one ever since we went into lock down. He has no moral authority to attack us because we can support each other when need be,” a one Milton a body builder with University of Pain Gym, said.