Mr. Kampala Geoffrey Lubega finally gets food and rent aid

By Musa Ssemwanga

The effects of the COVID-19 lockdown have continued to hit sportsmen real hard, with the latest being bodybuilder and reigning Mr. Kampala Geoffrey Lubega.

The famous Kampala gym franchise, University of Pain has come out with financial aid to the evicted body builder.

Lubega last week was seeking financial support after he was evicted by his landlord for failure to clear his rent arrears that accumulated during the lockdown totaling to sh750,000.

On behalf of the proprietor Reuben Roberts, Milton one of the coaches at this gym have given Lubega basic needs worth sh500,000 and sh1m in cash to cater for his rent.

The basic needs included soap, cooking oil, rice, posho, sugar, salt, milk, and eggs.

“My landlord chased me out of the house and confiscated all my house hold goods.”

“I had no option but to transport my lovely woman and our two kids to my grandmother’s place in the village.”

“I was also forced to seek shelter at my friends rented house in Busega as I plan for the next move,” said the all smiles Champion.