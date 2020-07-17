Muhangi worried for Banyankole & Bakiga over Nina Roz song

By Ahmad Muto

Comedian Alex Muhangi has taken to trolling singer Nina Roz after listening to her new song titled Kyoyoyo. Muhangi, who seemingly invested a lot of time listening to it word for word has now informed everyone from western Uganda to watch out for some of the lines that are totally going to unsettle them in a way. Without pointing out what they really mean leaving the non-Banyankole confused and curious, he says they are not ready.

He tweeted: “Good luck to Nina Roz when she ever gets to perform her latest song Kyoyoyo in Western Uganda. There are lines in there where she legit says Ekyoyo ekyoyo. Y’all Banyankole/Bakiga are noy ready!”

The comment section has both those who got the point and those that missed it.

@EdwinRukundo: We shall be calling on our friends to attend to the concert like “tuuze omu kyoyo kya Nina Roz”.

Ella ke: Someone help me ekyoyo means what in Luganda. I think its quite different from the meaning in Runyankore.

Gumisiriza Timothy: I do not know why I am laughing this hard already.

Cliff Siima: I cannot even listen to that song without twitching my nose

Timothy Taremwa: Mbwenu whenever that part comes I laugh my lungs out. Nekyooyo indeed.