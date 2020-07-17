Stop betting – fans to Ykee Benda

By Ahmad Muto

Football has frustrated singer Ykee Benda to the point of accusing betting companies of fixing some of the games because he cannot believe the results.

After Liverpool’s poor display on the pitch, he decided to come to social media to vent his anger.

He tweeted: Why do I get a feeling that betting companies pay for some of these games to play out like this… that Leicester loss to Bournemouth. Now this sloppiness from Liverpool Naaaah smthg is up!

While some of his followers agreed with him, others asked the singer to stop betting because it has got his opinion twisted.

Lizza Bouy replied: Walayi betting companies have some issues cause stuff change just from no where Koz banae we have tried every thing but ehhh now see this silly @LFCallowing this @Arsenal to win.

Oriada Daniel: Uve jhus realized Benda? Akapapula is on international level!

Kuteesa: Muganda wange wesonyiwe akapapura

Kaijuka Niklaus: But Liverpool made mistakes by their own doing.