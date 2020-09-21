Hamza Sebunya dyes hair to hide bald

By Julius Senyimba

When musicians Eddy Kenzo and Rema Namakula were still having an entanglement, the earlier had hair on top of his head.

However, by the time the two decided to split, baldness had kicked in hence opting for a clean shave to hide the hair vanishing traits.

A couple of months down the road, Kenzo is getting his hair back and at the same time, Rema’s new catch, doctor Hamza Sebunya is losing his slowly, but steadily.

For Kenzo, his time in Ivory Coast as a captive in a hotel room for months without seeing a barber did wonders while for Hamza, it is now hair dye that guides the barber to bring out the forehead lines and a neat level on top of the head.

This was evident today morning when Rema shared pictures of her and Hamza at 2am on her verified twitter account. This saw people in the comments section inquire what is eating the doctor’s hair.

The big question is, why is it that one loses hair while with Rema, well, this is an answer only doctor Paul Kasenene can take on.