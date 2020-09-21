Juliana celebrates Keron’s BD

By Ronald Kintu

Ugandan songstress Juliana Kanyomozi might have lost her son, Keron way back in 2014, but to her, he is still by her side.

This has seen her pen down touching birthday messages for her late son whenever his date of birth September 20 clock’s and this was the case yesterday.

In a tender Instagram message on Juliana’s verified account, a picture of her with the late had a caption that painted a picture of ‘no love is greater than mothers love’, “Happy birthday son. I love you.”

To make sure that none of the negative voices jumped onto the post, Juliana went ahead and turned off comments hence likes pouring in thick and fast.

This partly explains why she did not share the post on her other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. She hates Lugambo nowadays.

Now, that was another mature move from Juliana. Remember the undercover pregnancy one akin to that in the Bible of virgin Mary.

On a low note, Juliana’s son died aged just 11 years so he was going to be eligible to cast a vote come next year.

Rest in peace Keron.