Azawi outshines Fameica, Jazmine

By Ahmad Muto

Last week we reported here how rapper Fik Fameica and his rumoured girlfriend Lydia Jazmine had teased their fans for weeks only to release Binji, a song that has been widely trashed. The argument is that it has terrible lyrics. Shallow to say the least.

As folks were still brooding over it, budding singer Azawi decided to take the opportunity and exploit the vacuum for good music created and release her long awaited visuals for the song Lo Fit.

The criticism Fameica and Jazmine received on social media are the opposite of what Zawi has received.

Two days after uploading the video on YouTube, she has garnered 26K+ views, far more than the subscribers on her channel standing at 23.3K views. And the comments section read like a page off a Nicholas Sparks novel.

The Most High: Finally!… The wait is over… Lo fit… I love it. Zambia approves.

Lisa Latifah: Akayimba kawooma. We appreciate from Rwanda.

Shaban Kadiria: Nyimbo mzr I like this song from TZ.

Gibson Gisore: Great Song. Kenyan listening from Malawi.

Oluwa: Love from Burundian fans.

However, on Jazmine’s end, their Binji song that has been up over 10 days has 59K views out of her 59.5K subscribers while on Fameica’s channel, it has 81K views and a host of harsh comments as if a Fred Kruger movie script.