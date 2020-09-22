Bajjo wooing followers out of NUP as Chameleone cautions Bobi

By Ahmad Muto

Events promoter Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo has now embarked on recruiting those he drove to People Power to his new camp, NRM. He has vowed not to only stop there, but also go to other political camps and recruit some more.

According to him, the amount of money he invested in People Power and Bobi Wine, even the family will never be able to pay him back. He states that they organised Bobi’s concerts that were cancelled, they took the case to court and Bobi refused to show up because he wanted sympathy votes. He claims, however, that he likes people from all the political camps because they are all Ugandans.

“I have started in Mpigi, then Nakaseke and later Eastern Uganda to mobilise funds for the youth. I do nit need their money because I have my own and therefore do not need what should go to the poor.”

In a related development, singer Jose Chameleone has also expressed his dissatisfaction with his rival in the mayoral race, Latif Ssebagala who has been endorsed by NUP as their flag bearer. He says Latif was first mayor of Kampala Central for five years, then got another 10 years in parliament, now what lie is he going to tell the people? “I first voted for him when I was 19 years old in Kawempe, I am now in my 40s. He still wants more? I don’t rate him at all.”

He also cautioned Bobi Wine that those people from the past generation he is working with that are hungry for power are going to mess him up in the long run and therefore should open his eyes.