Bebe Cool defaults at Barber shop

By Hussein Kiganda

Gagamel boss Bebe Cool is known for having a penchant for the good things in life. From fancy cars, expensive retreats and unique hairstyles, he is a trendsetter. Sadly, this has come at a cost.

Latest news filtering in shows that he is heavily indebted after accessing these services on credit.

Celebrity hairstylist Mart Barber has come out to reveal that Bebe Cool is punching above his weight since he has repeatedly failed to pay for his services.

While on NBS TV’s UnCut show, Mart Barber revealed how Bebe Cool is a very ill-mannered person who has defaulted on payment Sh3m after working on the star and his family over the past six months. He details how they have since fallen out following Bebe Cool’s repeated failure to pay.

“ He can no longer come to my salon for hairstyling basing on what he did to me during the lockdown period, we chose to part ways because I demanded my hairstyling payments until I got gave up on him,” Mart Barber lamented.