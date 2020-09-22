I am with you brother Aganaga to Chameleone

By Julius Senyimba

A formal statement expounding on why singer Joseph Mayanja, aka, Jose Chameleone lost the Kampala Lord Mayor flag for the National Unity Platform party in the 2021 election is yet to kiss the sun.

But, according to an insider, the decision was based on Chameleone’s unanswered questions over his academic documents hence handing it over to Kawempe North Member of Parliament Latif Ssebagala.

Mbu, we repeat mbu Chameleone’s A-level documents were not clear yet he could not produce his O-level qualifications on top of failing to table a national identity card in his name, Joseph Mayanja.