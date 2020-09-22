Ssenyonyi wails, Sipapa summoned by police

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Charles Otim aka Sipapa has been summoned by the police over allegedly firing bullets at the National Unity Platform offices in Kamwokya. He is set to answer according to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango.

Last week, he reported here how the NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi had lamented on social media about the incident just days after it was reported he had shot at Bobi Wine’s brother Daxx Vibes.

Onyango said; “This is not the first time Sipapa has attacked NUP offices in Kamwokya. His first attack was on August 30 and the recent one of September 15. We have summoned Sipapa and he is going to be answerable to the shooting at the NUP offices.”

However, Onyango noted that they had not yet been notified about any injuries, but advised NUP to go make a formal report at Kiira police station if anyone got injured because they have not been informed about it.

Ssenyonyi, after the incident took to Twitter and questioned how Sipapa for the second time had the audacity to go to their offices and provoke them.

“Is Sipapa one of Police operatives, and if not, where does he get the guns from and why isn’t he arrested and charged?” he pondered.