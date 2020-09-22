Students with retakes not happy with Makerere fire

By Julius Senyimba

Uganda Police are actively investigating a fire outbreak that happened at Makerere University’s main building which started at around midnight on Sunday.

“The fire is believed to have started from the roof spreading to floors that house both records and finance departments, destroying a lot of property,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan the Police, adding that investigations are going on to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Well, as investigations are ongoing, plenty of narratives have been popping up with the most humorous one being that of students with cumulative retakes were attempting to destroy evidence.

Mutungo’s Goat “Someone got a retake and they are burning the evidence.”

Pamela Achii “They have burnt the wrong building. Retake intact in the Senate, just warm up for it.”

Queen of Hearts Heart suit “Thanks be to God.”

chasez derrick “Queen you seem so happy do you own a retake too.”

@opsam13 “If it is about retakes, I may know someone.”

Madibâ★ “Everyone should graduate now.”