Uganda politics is for the rich- Agnes Nandutu

By Hussein Kiganda

Poor Agnes Nandutu! When she announced that she was joining politics, she promised to inspire before she expires! However, the NRM Primaries taught her sad lessons, she is now regretting.

The People’s Parliament Speaker and former NTV journalist Agnes Nandutu now says that Uganda has been taken over by the rich people when it comes to elective positions. She said the current breed of politicians is only surviving by buying out voters to attain positions.

Nandutu recently quit journalism after 20 years and contested in the ruling party primaries for the Bududa Woman MP Seat. She lost to incumbent Justin Khainza who gathered 34012 votes while Nandutu got 26234 votes

Speaking for the first time after her loss, she decried bribery.

“What happened in the NRM elections was a shame to the party. Allowing people to buy voters, use billions of money to buy themselves into positions, to me as a journalist, that is not right,” she said.

She added, “If you do not have money in NRM you will not be able to represent people. Those who have money will buy themselves into those positions.”