MTN Rewards Joshua Cheptegei with Sh123M

MTN Uganda has gifted Athletics champaion Joshua Cheptegei with UGX 123,536,000, 12GB of data, 35 Voice minutes and 36 SMS every month for a year.

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei is a Ugandan long distance runner who has developed into a world’s hot cake and raised to prominence in the country and world at large.

Joshua Cheptegei says that he is thankful to MTN for supporting athletics in in the country.

Tele Communication’s Giants MTN gave the athlete Uganda Shillings Worth 126M in appreciation for the good job done by the star in representing the country and selling it to the rest of the world.



MTN posted on it’s Facebook page… “We have rewarded the athlete with UGX. 123,536,000 and 12GB of data, 35 Voice minutes, and 36 SMS every month for twelve months, all symbolic of the new world record time that he recently achieved.

In 2018, he set a world record for the 15 km road race and became the cross country world champion in 2019. That same year at the World Championships in Doha, he won a gold medal in the 10,000 metres men’s final.

In 2020, at a road race in Monaco, he set a new world road 5 km record of 12:51, breaking through the event’s 13-minute barrier, taking 9 seconds from the previous best time of 13:00, set by Kenya’s Sammy Kipketer in 2000.

In August 2020, at the Monaco Diamond League meet, he set a new 5000 metres world record of 12:35.36, breaking Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old world record of 12:37.35 set in Hengelo.