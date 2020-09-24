Music promoters demonstrate over ban on their services.

By Paul Waiswa

DURING President Museveni’s last address on COVID- 19, he lifted a ban and allowed churches, school-going candidates, and also mosques which he granted a maximum number of 70 heads during the congregation to operate. The avenue is taken though pleased those who fall under the granted sections to operate, at the same time, angered others including our local music promoters.

These randomly circulate music projects at all levels including bars, cinema halls, clubs, and other fun places but based on the tabled principles about the deadly disease, promoters believe they have been ignored close to seven months. After seeing that for many times have been left out by not considering to re-open them, they have decided to demonstrate today morning as a sign of showing their dissatisfactionand demand that they should also, be allowed to open and operate to get a living.

They started marching from the calendar rest house in Makindye heading to Katwe police station to seek justice, shouting, and singing freeing songs. By press time, police had not intervened and they were on their way to the police station. Some have been seen dancing and others naked as a sign of anger.

They demand that president Museveni should think about them, them being breadwinners to their respective families.

Last month, a section of music promoters led by vocal city promoters Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo and Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex asked government to relax on the restrictions that were put on the music industry it a bid to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic that has since pinched the country’s economy hard.