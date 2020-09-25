Denzel confesses to having a smelly breath

By Julius Senyimba

Now that you are wearing a face mask, are you frequently assaulted by an unpleasant odour? Surprise! It is your bad breath.

Although you may not have noticed it in the past, now that your breath is smacking you in the face, the smell is hard to ignore.

Yes you, we know wearing a mask has highlighted bad breath you did not realise you had? But it is nothing to be ashamed of; you can work on it just like Charles Denzel Mwiyeretsi who realised what people he used to whisper or kiss have been enduring.

“Wearing a mask has given me the uncomfortable reality check that my breath is not always fresh,” the Xfm drive time and Urban TV 527 presenter confessed.

On a bright note, some tips to keep a fresh breath are talking a lot and drinking plenty of water.