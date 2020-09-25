Dre Cali to spice Beatz at home

By Julius Senyimba

Lockdown had nothing on them musically speaking as they kept on giving us good vibes.

Now, it is time for two; Spice Diana and Dre Cali to reap big after being lined up for the third episode of the biweekly Club Beatz At Home concert.

For Spice, she has been at this level before having featured in the past edition while Cali will be a debutant.

This explains the level of excitement from his camp as his social media platforms are all painted with the gig.

The Mpaka Records singer whose name has been a constant on most music charts and countdowns through the lockdown will perform songs like; Onanagiza featuring Lydia Jasmine, Ewaluma, Ebisooka ne Ebisembayo among others.

“So fam this Saturday am gonna feature on the club beats alongside Spice Diana star gal. Be sure not to miss out on all the action .. it’s going to be fire,” read one of Cali’s posts and it did get some love.