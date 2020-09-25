Gyms, spas petition Kadaga over reopening

By Julius Senyimba

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in one of his many addresses advised Ugandans to avoid gyms and workout from home.

This saw him release a short video demonstrating some of the drills one can do inside his or her own house.

Well, the warmup alone required one to have a conference hall in a sitting room of sorts and this had many Ugandans cry foul play hence pleading with the president to consider the reopening of wellness centers.

Now, with months gone in vain, the body governing gyms, spas and wellness centres yesterday petitioned the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga to push their agenda.

“I have received a petition from gyms, spas and wellness centres. They have written to H.E. @KagutaMuseveni requesting that their situation be reviewed and allowed to operate. They have been out of work for many months. I will be forwarding this letter to the National Task Force,” Kadaga raised their hopes.