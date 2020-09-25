Kenyan based singing record label set to break into Ugandan market

By Paul Waiswa

Through the years, Kenya and Tanzania have had artists dominating the Ugandan market not by luck but legion of honor evidenced from how their songs occupy front positions on most of the country’s count downs including the unforgettable biggest club bangers.

In a similar avenue, here is yet another Kenyan based singing group of three musicians each juggling a solo career.

The record label dubbed Mpact Muzik is by all means prepared to dominate our industry based on their stipulated strategies they have established.

Mpact Muzik as popularly known in Kenya and world over was formed in 2001 by Messenger and it is specialised in production, writing, artist development, and recording live instruments including sequenced production available. Rapp, RnB, Reggea, and Dance hall are the label’s specialties.

The Label was formed by Messenger (c) who is based in Afghanistan (Photo: courtesy)

In a snap chat interview with Tefera real names Kennedy Tefera Tuiyot based in Nairobi Kenya who is also the label’s General manager and a singer at Mpact Muzik said that having succeeded in majority of African Countries and some on the international scene have decided to draw new strategies that will see them achieve their sketched intentions.

He reveals that they are ready to saying they are ready to take on the Ugandan market for they have what he referred to as ‘ Limitless ability’ to do any kind of music and promotion.

The energetic and multi talented Tefera added that Mpact Muzik began as small label but out of consistency and endurance, it has expanded to a big and one of the leading music record label in Kenya now finding doors for further domination.

Currently, Mpaka Muzik is active in countries like Djibouti, Mali, Kenya , Ethiopia and internationally in Germany, USA and France.The label had extended to Uganda some years ago but little efforts were imparted due to social disputes and challenges.

“In Uganda, Upper Dem Ute, a rising musician and Gloria Dean who left for Greener pastures in Dubai where the label’s representatives “, he said, explaining that after Covid-19, they are coming to Uganda for empowerment, support and elevate the record label to a better place in the game.

Another of the group’s biggest export known as Messenger, the CEO of the brand and label whose real names are Michael Brain Minor observed that with his knowledge, determination and experience in artist development, production, writing, recording and composing in addition to them being his areas of expertise, the Ugandan market is to feel their vibe.

According to him, the label is composed of skilled and versatile musicians another being Tory Lynn who has just dropped her latest song titled Wacuka.

The group has won several accolades like The Sony Hip hop music awards, they have moved places for performance. Messenger the record label’s CEO was born in New York and his his nationalism is African_American which is why probably have got love and interest in our local music industry. His latest album is dubbed I can feel you and has a variety of gospel songs including Prophetic. Tefera is an award winning artist with Kenyan Ethiopian heritage. In center pic in white is Messenger