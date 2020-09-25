Nile rewards Rwenzori bottle picture with sh3m

By Julius Senyimba

Early this week, a picture of a man holding a beer bottle on top of Mountain Rwenzori with a big smile spread like wildfire on twitter.

The volume bar went a notch higher when a female threatened to undress if Nile Special, the brand in the picture didn’t honour the picture in 24 hours.

As many men pleaded with the beer company to ignore her for optical nutrition reasons, Nile Special did the opposite as they honoured it and went on to look for the face in the picture.

The search ended today with a big reward of sh3m.

The event housed by Nile Breweries head office in Luzira saw Anthony Natif, a member of Mountain Slayers Uganda, a hiking club receive the package which he extended to the unsung heroes.

The five days challenge of 5,109 meters high had a group of 13 men and 13 ladies on paper, but behind them were Kasese natives, Bakonjo mountain guides and the entire cash bonanza will go them.

“It is my face out there, but this donation belongs a team ( Mountain Slayers Uganda Club) and it is going to buy equipment for the Bakonjo mountain guides.”