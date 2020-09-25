Woman accuses promoter Bajjo of fraud

By Hussein Kiganda

Andrew Mukasa Alphonse aka Bajjo has opened up a case at Kampala Central Police station against a woman who accused him of stealing from her. .

This has all sparked out after the woman called Mutoni Remmie fumed in Bajjo event’s whatsApp inbox accusing him of defrauding her of money when he failed to bring her the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ phone that he had promised to buy for her. When he delayed, she hit his inbox and menacingly asked for her money back.

However, Bajjo has since perceived this as psychological torture and cyber bullying. He has filed a a case against Mutoni at Kampala Central Police Station accusing her of cyber harassment.

In their whatsApp chats, Mutoni asked Bajjo to choose on two options; to give her the phone or stop talking balderdash about Bobi wine. The woman alleges that Bajjo events purchased the phone as it was inquired from him and later changed his mind to enjoy it instead of giving it to her.