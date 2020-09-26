Suspect in Rugby’s Nelly accident ask a plea bargain

By Julius Senyimba

In our latest edition up on the E-paper platform there is a story rich in detail about an accident that claimed two lives one of a Boda Boda man and a famous rugby fan leaving player Simon ‘Diego’ Olet with an open skull.

The driver of a car that knocked them Michael Shimoli appeared in Nakawa court today for the first hearing and in an interesting twist, he asked for a plea bargain. Well this shocked many as last week he had pleaded not guilty.

Family and friends of Eimani Petronella Nelly Upol, the deceased rugby fan left the court with wild smiles. Majority of them were donning white and black T-Shirts with Nelly’s picture at the front.

