By Julius Senyimba

Tonight’s Club Beatz episode at home featured an upcoming artist in Dre Cali and a seasoned one in Spice Diana.

Being Cali’s first big gig in his young career, many thought he was going to find a hard time with the live act. However, he did a performance of his life hence raising the bar too high for the main artist, Spice Diana.

This saw a wobbly start, but she slowly managed to rediscover her energetic stage mojo thanks to the sounding back-up band, saxophonist Joseph Sax and dancers who made the stage busy all the time.

Spice Diana who finished the show barefooted thanks to Lingala dance moves had hair ropes kissing the ground and she had her fashion sense on point with both the two outfits she donned at the show.