Bad Black finally joins twitter family

By Julius Senyimba

Bad Black excited her fans yesterday when she officially announced that she had joined Twitter in a video posted on her Facebook page.

In the 58 second video, she explained why she had made the move and the topics her followers should expect ranging from social to political ones.

With multiple accounts already up in her name, she went for @iamBadBlack as her handle which managed to garner over 1k followers under 24 hours.

This was possible thanks to her strong following on the internet and the people who endorsed it immediately such as singers A Pass, Lydia Jazmine and Ykee Benda.

“Call all your clan @iamBadBlack joined Twitter am man who shaggy u while singing deserve kipolotiki medal which they kept in state house like decoration,” Bad Black roared.

She went on and confessed that handling a Twitter account is not a walk in the park. “Too much kamuguluzze I do not know where I should start from.”

Bad Black had a warm welcome from celebrities, socialites and the twitter family at large.

Bad Black “@IamApass nkulumbye ku Twitter.” A Pass Bagonza replied. “You are welcome Original.”

@Lydiahjazmine “Hey tweeps, bad black has requested you please follow her on Twitter, she wants to speak some English here.”