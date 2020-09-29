Bruno K re-ignites Nakazibwe dating rumours

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno K can never let his potential social media in-laws rest or atleast ride on them to stay relevant when every song is technically turning out to be average.

He has made another move that has left social media guessing. He shared a photo posing with media personality Faridah Nakazibwe’s children.

“I had a rough day today but thanks to my people they managed to put a smile on my face,” he wrote.

Bruno K received a lot of encouragement from social media users that kept telling him how the way to a woman’s heart is through her children while some sought to understand what exactly is going on.

Robert Elvis asked: So ur uncle to them. Mututwala speed. Rashid RK replied: Eeh. nange bintabudde.

Vincent: Boss move marking the territories The easiest way to get @fsnakazibwe heart and attention is to love and cherish her children as their happiness is her happiness and i assure you before this month ends you will have received some.

Michael Bolton: So you didn’t only stop at singing for Faridah a song but went further to take her daughters out. Wooooow great move bro

Josie Josh: They are joly ever I remember seeing them enjoying your new balongo hit with their mom I love this family and the way faridah does her things with them.

Bruno K months ago released a song titled “Faridah” with a Nakazibwe looka like for a vixen. He argued that Nakazibwe was supposed to be the vixen but changed her mind on the eleventh hour.