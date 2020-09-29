Pia Pounds waxes body, melts men hearts

By Julius Senyimba

Walking into your first wax experience can be an incredibly naïve process with no idea what the hell to expect.

It is so painful and terrifying on the eye. Actually, it makes one distinctly remember feeling like they had not grasped the ‘beauty is pain’ thing until they try it out.

But let us be clear; getting waxes will never feel good. It is one of those beauty chores that are worth it afterwards.

Like, if you are on the beach in a brand-new bikini you just bought, sipping a margarita, and your lady parts feel as smooth as a newborn baby’s bottom.

Well, that is the case inside singer Pia Pounds’ camp who got a wax treat recently hence showing off the results on her social media platforms in a hot bikini melting men’s hearts.

“Waxing is so so painful… but I had to do it to be able to put this thing on. And it was uncomfortable naye kale tupaate. Everybody wondering what #tupaate means… means let us party,” she noted.