Bebe Cool praised for nurturing son’s talent

By Ahmad Muto

The last time we reported here a story about Bebe Cool, he was being trolled for posting about the Makerere University Ivory Tower fire with the poorest diction and grammar seen this year so far.

Has he hit back at the trolls? Nope! He has switched to something he has an idea about – football. His son Alpha Thierry Ssali named after Arsenal legend Henry Thierry seriously embarked on pursuing a football career since his formative years. Therefore, Bebe Cool has with authority urged fellow parents to support their children in order to boost the sports industry.

His colleagues like Jose Chameleone’s son Abba Mayanja have won several medals as a star swimmer and broken a few records at his school in the US.

Therefore according to him, parents can impact positively on the sports industry of Uganda by changing our mindset.

He shared a video of his son Alpha ice dipping with the caption: “@ssali_alpha ice dipping after training today. I believe as parents we can impact positively on the sports industry of Uganda by changing our mindset, believe, support and invest in our children while they are still young.”

A one Kasujja Abdul decided to troll Bebe Cool instead. He wrote: “Those kids will not go anywhere, first of all Uganda is corrupt #Bebe cool.”

In the video, well, nobody wore a face mask and looks like they have never heard of social distancing.

Bebe Cool clapped back. “Kasujja Abdul the question is not where the kids are going, its that are you going anywhere yourself?”

Fred Kassaga: But Corona. See they are sharing the same water and u say mbu u follow presidential guide lines.

Sepuya Geofrey: Bino byosobola Naye babagambe nti pay #matbarber for the white hair on Zuena’s head.

And the praises too;

Tumushabe Richard: “Bebe Cool,u are an inspirational parent!!

Keep doing what u do best!”

Wagwale Isaac: U will always remain a good and an exemplary father…..great work raster

Lyrical Mychael: This is why I may not side with your political views but still follow you man. A man’s dream makes room for him and it’s important parents help their kids discover develop and help promote their kids gifts from the grassroots.